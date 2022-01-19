From living on the streets to US and beyond

Former Gqeberha minister to reveal incredible journey in first book

Premium By Devon Koen -

Displaced by the Group Areas Act during the 1970s, a former Gqeberha man went from living in impoverishment in the northern areas and the Cape Flats to making a name for himself in the US.



Now, not only is the 59-year-old father of six an ordained minister and motivational speaker, but he is about to release his first book...