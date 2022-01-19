Coronavirus command council looking at dropping state of disaster: Ramaphosa

SA is reconsidering the national state of disaster as the rate of Covid-19 infections dip.

This was revealed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as he responded to media questions during the launch of the new NantSA facility — a vaccine manufacturing facility established by billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong — in Brackenfell, Cape Town on Wednesday.

“We are on record as saying we are examining how best we should handle the state of disaster in this period when infections have dropped and the efficacy of using the legislation or other measures,” he said.

“The national coronavirus command council (NCCC) is examining that to see whether we can use health protocols, health regulations or whatever to move forward in our management of this pandemic.”