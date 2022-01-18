Thousands of pupils could be stranded due to transport standoff

The start of the school year hangs in the balance for 103,000 Eastern Cape pupils who rely on the province’s scholar transport programme to get to school on Wednesday.

This comes amid a standoff between service operators, who are still waiting to be paid for their services from last year, and the provincial transport department.

Operators, who are threatening to withhold their services, say their invoices for November and December have still not been paid, while the transport department has made repeated assurances that pupils will have transport when schools open.

In addition to these woes, recent storms and floods have damaged road infrastructure.

Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the department has “attended to, and continues to attend to any challenges that may hinder the provision of the scholar transport programme”.

“We have done our homework and we are pleased with the ground covered so far,” Binqose said.