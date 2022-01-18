News

SA records nearly 1,700 new Covid-19 cases, 87 deaths in a day

By TimesLIVE - 18 January 2022
There were 1,691 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported on Monday.
Coronovirus There were 1,691 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported on Monday.
Image: 123RF/phonlamaiphoto

There were 1,691 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported on Monday.

There were also 87 deaths reported on Monday, of which 25 were in the past 24 to 48 hours, according to health department data.

This means that there have now been 3,560,921 total cases and 93,451 deaths reported to date.

Of the new cases, the most were in Gauteng (456), followed by Western Cape (316) and KwaZulu-Natal (285).

There were also 114 new hospital admissions, meaning that there are 7,700 people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 treatment.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Knysna police attacked while combing crime scene
Shafiek Abrahams on why Kohli and Co should face sanctions

Most Read