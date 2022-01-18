Police investigate double murder in Helenvale

Gqeberha police are investigating the double murder of two men in Helenvale early on Tuesday morning.

Now they have asked for the public to assist in finding the culprits.

Ettiene Minnie, 21, and Michael Matthews, in his early 30s, were found dead after several gunshots rang out in Fitchard Street shortly before 1am.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the two were allegedly sitting and smoking in front of a house in Fitchard Street when the owner of the house heard the shots.

“Minnie was found lying in the yard with a gunshot wound to his head, while Matthews was found lying on the stairs of one of the neighbouring houses.

“He sustained multiple wounds to his head and chest,” Naidu said.

Members of the Provincial Organised Crime Investigations’ specialised gang unit are investigating two counts of murder.

The suspects are unknown at this stage.

The police have urged anyone who can assist with the investigation to contact Detective-Sergeant McLean on 082-387-6237, or their nearest police station.

All information is strictly confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

