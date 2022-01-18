News

Martin’s blood up over transfusion service’s ethnicity forms

Lynn Spence
Senior Reporter
18 January 2022

Khoi and San activist Christian Martin’s blood is boiling over the SA National Blood Service’s failure to offer donor forms making provision for Khoi and San people, despite repeatedly requesting it to do so. 

He also recently discovered that administrative errors on the part of the service keep classifying him as “white”.  ..

