It’s a forgery — Pallo Jordan on purported letter to Lindiwe Sisulu
ANC stalwart Pallo Jordan has distanced himself from an open letter addressed to minister Lindiwe Sisulu which was purported to have been written by him.
Sisulu has been heavily criticised by some and supported by others for her scathing attack on the constitution which she said has done little or nothing for the victims of colonialism but rather has given rise to “a sea of poverty”.
While Jordan has openly questioned the timing of Sisulu’s controversial opinion piece, he said the letter attributed to him was a forgery.
“Apparently there is a posting doing the rounds on social media, purportedly an open letter to Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, authored by me. I absolutely repudiate that posting.”
ANC Stalwart Pallo Jordan says this letter open letter to Minister Lindiwe Sisulu was not written by him.— ZimasaMatiwane (@ZimasaMatiwane) January 18, 2022
"It's a forgery," he said. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/9i1Fwv6IzF
He told TimesLIVE “that someone did a cut and paste from various pieces that have been written and put my name on it”.
“I did not, repeat, not write any such open letter. This is a forgery whose authorship is unclear, but with the clear purpose of bringing the ANC and myself into disrepute,” he added.
TimesLIVE
