Anger at magistrate’s order drove Vryburg man to smash court windows

A man charged with smashing court windows in Vryburg in North West is set to plead guilty this week, says the National Prosecuting Authority.

The Vryburg magistrate’s court postponed the case against Sibongile Dube, 35, to Wednesday for a guilty plea.

His court appearance originates from his arrest on January 9, when he was caught smashing the court windows.

He is charged with malicious damage to property.

Henry Mamothame, NPA spokesperson, said Dube opted to represent himself, then told the court he intends to plead guilty.

“He alleges his actions were driven by anger, following a three-month jail sentence he served for failing to appear in court on a separate offence in June 2020.

“He alleges he had a valid reason for not attending court, but was nonetheless sentenced,” Mamothame said.

“He is also attributing his anger to a two-year sentence he received in 2009 on an assault case.”

A security officer on duty at the time of the attack heard windows being smashed and saw the suspect running away from the scene, said Mamothame. The security officer gave chase and caught Dube. The police were called and he was arrested and officially charged.

Dube will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

TimesLIVE