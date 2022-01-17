WATCH | Knysna police attacked while combing crime scene
Man in custody for his mother's murder
The Hornlee community in Knysna has come to a standstill following the murder of Anna Moos, allegedly at the hands of her son.
Community members threw stones at the police when they visited the area to comb the scene for clues.
Moos was reported missing to the Knysna police last week Monday following reports that she was last seen three days prior.
Her son is currently in custody in connection with her disappearance and the subsequent discovery of her body.
This is a developing story.
