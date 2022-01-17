‘Too late to act’ on wasted millions
No consequences for Bay municipal officials and companies implicated in alleged irregularities
The National Prosecuting Authority will not pursue allegations of fraud which saw R20m spent only halfway through a three-year Nelson Mandela Bay municipality contract that was initially capped at R10m.
This comes four years after a forensic report found millions of rand was squandered through the Mohlaleng Media contract, with an official implicated in alleged negligent conduct in a review of the investigation...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.