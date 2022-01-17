‘Too late to act’ on wasted millions

No consequences for Bay municipal officials and companies implicated in alleged irregularities

Premium By Siyamtanda Capa and Michael Kimberley -

The National Prosecuting Authority will not pursue allegations of fraud which saw R20m spent only halfway through a three-year Nelson Mandela Bay municipality contract that was initially capped at R10m.



This comes four years after a forensic report found millions of rand was squandered through the Mohlaleng Media contract, with an official implicated in alleged negligent conduct in a review of the investigation...