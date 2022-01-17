Songezo Zibi forms think-tank to take on 'deepening sense of national crisis'

Former Business Day editor Songezo Zibi has announced the formation of a new think-tank, The Rivonia Circle (RC).

In a statement announcing its launch on Sunday, Zibi said the collective was a public policy and political alternatives research, public dialogue and public leadership development non-profit initiative.

“RC is a response to a deepening sense of national crisis that is unlikely to end unless we take on the responsibility of reshaping key institutions, policies, our political culture and economy to better respond to our challenges,” said Zibi.

The collective would have four pillars.

“The first will be to reimagine our political and state institutions so we can expand democratic participation, deepen accountability and have a modern state as a backbone of our efforts to create a more just society.

“Creating a new political culture is not just a matter of electing different politicians. Our political and government institutions need to be reformed in such a way that they facilitate and ensure that culture. It will not happen by happenstance,” he said.