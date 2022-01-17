Satan Defenders trial witness admits to previous attempted murder charge

Man tells court case was struck off roll and claims he’s no longer affiliated with members of another gang

The credibility of a state witness, testifying in the murder trial of alleged members of the Satan Defenders gang, was brought into dispute on Monday.



This after it emerged that the 21-year-old man had been arrested and charged with attempted murder and had previously been affiliated with members of the Upstand Dogs gang...