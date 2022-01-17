News

No sign of KZN teen caught in rip current as search continues

Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
17 January 2022
A 17-year-old KwaZulu-Natal teen went missing in the surf after being caught in a rip current. File photo.
A 17-year-old KwaZulu-Natal teen went missing in the surf after being caught in a rip current. File photo.
Image: NSRI

The search for a missing teenager continued on Monday after he was swept out to sea by rip currents at Blythedale Beach on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Ballito station commander Quentin Power said the duty crew received a report of a drowning on Saturday evening.

"A search commenced for a 17-year-old male who had reportedly gone missing in the surf after being swept out to sea by rip currents.

"NSRI rescue swimmers and KwaDukuza lifeguards conducted free dive searches.

"Despite an extensive search no sign of the teenager was found.

"A search resumed at first light where KwaDukuza lifeguards, police K9 search and rescue and NSRI Ballito crew, assisted by our NSRI rescue craft Freemasons Way and a Badul Air helicopter searched extensively.

"Debris expelled into the ocean from flooding of the Umvoti River hampered the search.

"Police K9 search and rescue will continue searching," said Power.

Since the start of the festive season there have been several reports of youngsters drowning along the KwaZulu-Natal coast.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Knysna police attacked while combing crime scene
Shafiek Abrahams on why Kohli and Co should face sanctions

Most Read