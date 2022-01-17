Nelson Mandela Bay anti-gang unit arrests two suspects

Two men are expected to appear in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha on Monday after they were arrested in two separate incidents at the weekend.

The police anti-gang unit made the first arrest on Saturday in William Slammert Drive, Bloemendal, after an investigation into the murder of Alviro Potberg in December.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the arrest was linked to the discovery of Potberg’s body next to a boundary wall at the corners of Baatjies and Fitchard roads in Helenvale.

He was shot in the eye.

“As the investigation unfolded, the suspect, a gang affiliate, was identified and police were on the hunt for him.

“On Saturday, [anti-gang unit] members acted on information received about the possible whereabouts of the alleged suspect.

“The house in Bloemendal was tactically approached and the suspect was found hiding in the ceiling,” Naidu said.

The 28-year-old suspect will appear on a charge of murder.

Police also arrested a 33-year-old man in Missionvale after responding to a report about a shooting in Monza Street.

Naidu said the suspect had been spotted running away and had been arrested in Cadillac Street.

“As he ran, members noticed him hiding something in a bucket inside a shack. A silver .38 revolver, with the serial number filed off was recovered.

“The suspect was detained on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm,” Naidu said.

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso applauded the efforts of the unit and said the arrests had sent a strong warning to gang members.

“It is only a matter of time before we, flush them out and arrest them,” she said.