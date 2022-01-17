News

METRO MATTERS | Residents down in dumps about New Brighton’s piles of rubbish

Premium
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter
17 January 2022

Rats, mosquitos and flies.

These are just some of the pests New Brighton residents have had to deal with  because of the mushrooming of illegal dumpsites in the area. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Knysna police attacked while combing crime scene
Shafiek Abrahams on why Kohli and Co should face sanctions

Most Read