Mboweni: 'We did not fight against white people, we fought against the apartheid system'

His statement comes amid suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's comments about the party forgiving former president FW de Klerk for his role in apartheid but not its suspended members.

Speaking at ANC senior member Pule Mlambo's funeral service in Johannesburg, Magashule said the party would be in trouble if members failed to forgive those they were at odds with.

“If we don't forgive each other, [how can we] forgive De Klerk? We talk so nicely about De Klerk ... yet if you support [Jacob] Zuma and [Thabo] Mbeki you are something else,” said Magashule.

Magashule denounced factionalism, calling on party members to unite.

“Comrades must work as comrades and comrades must look at merit and quality of leadership.

“We must extend our hands. I must extend my hand to the president of the ANC comrade Cyril Ramaphosa. You must extend your hand to president Jacob Zuma. You must extend your hand to comrade Mbeki, Kgalema and others,” he said.

Many, including the African Transformation Movement's Mzwanele Manyi, weighed in on Mboweni's statement, expressing different opinions.