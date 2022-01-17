Give us our share, say disgruntled SMMEs

Small businesses say they are being unfairly treated in allocation of municipal infrastructure contracts

Premium Yolanda Palezweni

Politics Reporter



Nelson Mandela Bay SMMEs have met various municipal role players to air their frustration regarding the slow progress in incorporating them into various construction projects around the metro.



The meeting with the mayor, city manager and economic development directorate was held at the City Hall on Friday after the small businesses requested an urgent executive committee meeting with the Nelson Mandela Bay Local Business Committee and the heads of all the metro’s directorates. ..