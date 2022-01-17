E-hailing drivers renovate burnt Kwazakhele home
Taximen heed impoverished family’s pleas for assistance
An uber good deed is under way in Kwazakhele after a group of e-hailing drivers stepped in to assist an impoverished family by renovating their home which was partially destroyed by a fire.
The family reached out on Facebook to seek assistance after their pleas for help to municipal officials fell on deaf ears. ..
