E-hailing drivers renovate burnt Kwazakhele home

Taximen heed impoverished family’s pleas for assistance

Premium Yolanda Palezweni

Politics Reporter



An uber good deed is under way in Kwazakhele after a group of e-hailing drivers stepped in to assist an impoverished family by renovating their home which was partially destroyed by a fire.



The family reached out on Facebook to seek assistance after their pleas for help to municipal officials fell on deaf ears. ..