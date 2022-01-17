News

E-hailing drivers renovate burnt Kwazakhele home

Taximen heed impoverished family’s pleas for assistance

Premium
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter
17 January 2022

An uber good deed is under way in Kwazakhele after a group of e-hailing drivers stepped in to assist an impoverished family by renovating their home which was partially destroyed by a fire. 

The family reached out on Facebook to seek assistance after their pleas for help to municipal officials fell on deaf ears. ..

