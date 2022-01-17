Cash-heist accused to wait two months for judgment

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Judgment in the trial of five suspects accused of a cash-in-transit heist in Gqeberha has been postponed for two months because of the unavailability of the judge.



Judge Nyameko Gqamana was unable to deliver the long-awaited judgment because he and fellow high court judges were holding an end-of-recess meeting...