Body of missing Bethelsdorp pensioner found

The search for an elderly Bethelsdorp woman came to a tragic end on Monday after Hester Smith was found dead.

Details were limited, but the social media organisation Track and Trace shared a post on Monday, saying the 67-year-old’s body had been found.

One of the organisation’s representatives told The Herald that Smith’s family did not wish to share any more information at this stage.

Smith, who had showed early signs of Alzheimer’s disease, was last seen by family members before she left her home on October 25.

Track and Trace first posted about her disappearance on November 16.

HeraldLIVE