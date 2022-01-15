'Universities will have to recalibrate their incomes': proposed tuition fee increase of 4.3%, accommodation 6.3%

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has proposed that SA’s 26 universities increase tuition fees for this year by 4.3% and student accommodation by 6.3%.

Universities SA (USAf), the body representing the vice-chancellors, had asked for a 5% hike in tuition fees and 7% for hostel fees.

Last year’s tuition fee and accommodation fee increases were 4.7% and 6.7% respectively.

Confirming that the universities were informed of the increases this week, the CEO of USAf, Prof Ahmed Bawa, said they had assumed that the department had agreed with the figures of 5% and 7% that USAf had suggested during previous discussions.

“Universities will have to recalibrate their incomes for 2022 and this will increase the pressure on their finances for the year.”

Students whose family income is above R350,000 a year are likely to be hardest hit by the increases as they won’t qualify for a bursary from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Bawa said that there was no national system in place to support students from families earning above R350,000.