PODCAST | The serial crimes of Richard Nyauza — a groundbreaking investigation

In 2002, the bodies of five unidentified women were discovered in a quarry in the Pretoria area. Their murders would remain unsolved for four years until, in 2006, the killer returned. As the toll reached 16 victims, the SAPS’ investigative psychology unit (IPU) was asked to help find and arrest the perpetrator.

At the conclusion of an investigation that highlighted the unique attributes of South African serial killers and eventually ended in a legal precedent being set around linkage analysis evidence, Richard Nyauza would receive 16 life sentences.

In episode 69 of True Crime South Africa, we dive into the fascinating investigative tools used by the "quarry murders" task team and try to understand why 11 of these victims remain unidentified to this day.

Listen to the tale here: