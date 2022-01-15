LISTEN | Can't shake your Covid-19 symptoms? Here's why

Long Covid cannot be formally diagnosed and there is no way of telling who will suffer from the ailment.



Thanks to research by SA's scientific community, however, we can tell you why your body isn't recovering. TimesLIVE sat down with professor of physiological sciences at Stellenbosch University Resia Pretorius to discuss what long Covid is, its symptoms, the physical reason behind it and the efforts being made to diagnose and treat the ailment.