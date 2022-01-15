Here’s why the EFF rejected Cape Town City Hall as Sona venue

On February 10 President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the address at the City Hall after a fire ripped through the National Assembly building at parliament earlier this month.

The fire gutted the building, including the chamber where official sittings of the assembly and joint sittings of both houses of parliament are held.

Speaking during a joint programming committee meeting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces on Thursday, EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu said the venue, which will only accommodate 300 MPs, was a “nonsensical arrangement”.

He said the EFF does not agree with the choice of venue because it will exclude at least 100 MPs.

“The chief whip of the ANC says there was an agreement but the EFF never agreed to that. Don’t force us into an agreement. No-one in the EFF, in any meeting, agreed to these arrangements.