SA's ocean economy gets a boost as satellites are launched into space

CPUT’s acting chief engineer on the project, Nyameko Royi, said increased visibility in space by more nations bodes well for all.

“This mission marks the first constellation of satellites developed and designed in Africa. The more we get people involved in space the better, the more data we extract from space, the better for the world. This is a significant milestone for CPUT and SA,” he said.

Dean of the Engineering and Built Environment Faculty at CPUT Prof Marshall Sheldon said the MDASat launch is the latest development in a long timeline of space engineering events at the university, which first began in 2008.

“Each successful development and launch is a paradigm shift away from the traditional space industry norms and we are proud to be at the centre of that. Attracting more undergraduate and postgraduate learners to careers in space science will ensure we can continue celebrating future successes.”

