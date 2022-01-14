Municipality intervenes in Kwazakhele boundary wall feud
No easy solution as original RDP houses not built in right place
Municipal officials have intervened in a spat between two Kwazakhele residents over a boundary wall that landed one man in hospital and two others arrested for attempted murder.
Mayoral committee member for human settlements Itumeleng Ranyele, together with a team of building inspectors, visited the two properties in Mzilikazi Street on Thursday to investigate the cause of the dispute and find an amicable solution...
