Gunmen cut open safe to rob traffic department of cash

Armed robbers escaped with cash after forcing their way into traffic department offices in Mpumalanga and handcuffing the security guards.

The heist happened on Wednesday night at the Belfast traffic department.

“Four armed men forcefully entered the premises and handcuffed the security guards. They then headed to the safe, cut it open, took an undisclosed amount of cash, and fled,” said police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala. “The matter was reported to the police and a business robbery case was opened.”

A search is under way for the suspects.

Police requested anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects to contact Warrant Officer Shane Coetzee on 0845104761 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111. Alternatively, information can be passed on using MYSAPSAPP.

