‘Every night we hear people’s screams’

Broken street lights on busy New Brighton road allow criminals to run amok

Premium Yolanda Palezweni

Politics Reporter



Terrified residents living in darkness along one of New Brighton’s main roads are pleading for its street lights to be fixed.



As they desperately wait for the faulty lamps along Ferguson Road to be repaired, they have to sit back helplessly as crime in the area escalates...