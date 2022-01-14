‘Every night we hear people’s screams’
Broken street lights on busy New Brighton road allow criminals to run amok
Terrified residents living in darkness along one of New Brighton’s main roads are pleading for its street lights to be fixed.
As they desperately wait for the faulty lamps along Ferguson Road to be repaired, they have to sit back helplessly as crime in the area escalates...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.