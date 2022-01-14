Business fights for cheaper power
Chambers take Nersa to court to challenge how electricity tariffs are set
Fed-up with covering the cost of electricity theft and broken infrastructure that pushes up tariffs every year in SA, the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber is challenging the method used by SA’s energy regulator to determine the sale of power.
The chamber, along with the Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business, turned to the high court in December in an attempt to scrap a blanket method used by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) when deciding the price municipalities in SA can sell electricity to consumers...
