New year, same crumbling schools
Filthy toilets, derelict building, lack of water and power order of day at many Eastern Cape institutions
Pupils forced to relieve themselves in filthy pit toilets, crumbling infrastructure that could cave in at any moment, and schools that are still without adequate water supply or electricity.
This is the daunting reality that thousands of Eastern Cape pupils will have to face when schools reopen for the 2022 academic year next week. ..
