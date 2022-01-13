New year, same crumbling schools

Filthy toilets, derelict building, lack of water and power order of day at many Eastern Cape institutions

Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



Pupils forced to relieve themselves in filthy pit toilets, crumbling infrastructure that could cave in at any moment, and schools that are still without adequate water supply or electricity.



This is the daunting reality that thousands of Eastern Cape pupils will have to face when schools reopen for the 2022 academic year next week. ..