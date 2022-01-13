Man survives being shot twice at Walmer refuse tip

What was meant to be a mundane task of dumping refuse at a Walmer tip, turned into a near-fatal experience for a Gqeberha man after he was shot twice on Wednesday afternoon.

The 23-year-old man and four workers drove to the 5th Avenue dumpsite to dump grass at about 5.40pm.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said when the men arrived at the site, three neatly dressed men wearing bandannas as masks were standing and talking at a bakkie parked nearby.

“As the victim alighted from the bakkie, [the] three unknown males approached him.

“One pointed a firearm and fired at him. He sustained a gunshot wound in his cheek.”

When the man fell to ground, his cellphone and wallet were taken, Naidu said.

“He was then shot in the shoulder [while on the ground].”

The robbers ran towards Airport Valley and climbed into a white bakkie.

A case of attempted murder and armed robbery is under investigation.

Naidu said the victim’s workers had run away during the incident and he was recovering in hospital.

