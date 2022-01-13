Man found murdered in Kariega still not identified

Kariega detectives are still trying to trace the next-of-kin of a man who was found murdered in the small town in December.

On December 20, police were alerted to a body lying on the side of Groendal Road.

The victim had head injuries.

He is believed to be between 25 and 30 and was wearing grey pants and a light coloured T-shirt with black socks and blue shoes.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a case of murder was under investigation.

Anyone who can assist in tracing the man’s family, may be able to identify him, or has any information about his murder, can contact Sergeant Ricardo January on 072-271-5772 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

All information received will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

