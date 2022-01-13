DNA trips up rape suspect after 13 years on police wanted list

The police have tracked down and arrested an alleged rapist in the Free State who has been on the run for 13 years.

The 34-year-old suspect was traced and tracked for two weeks before the authorities pounced on Thursday.

“He was arrested after he was linked through DNA,” said police spokesperson Sgt Peter Kareli.

“It is alleged that the suspect surprised his victims by sneaking from behind and grabbing them by the neck, threatening to stab them. He would then drag the victim to an open space or an empty house, where he would rape them.”

All the rapes happened in the Bloemspruit area and the victims are mostly aged between 23 and 24, with one victim aged 43.

The crime spree happened between 2009 and 2013.

The suspect is due to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Monday, facing 13 counts of rape and attempted murder.

TimesLIVE