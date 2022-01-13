‘Condom approach’ should apply to Covid-19 vaccines: Julius Malema

People have been told to use condoms to protect themselves against HIV/Aids but many never heeded the call and were not excluded from anything in society.

The same should apply to people who elect not to have a Covid-19 vaccination.

That’s according to EFF leader Julius Malema during a conversation with the media on wide-ranging issues in Kagiso, on the West Rand, on Wednesday.

Malema’s comments come after various institutions of higher learning such as the University of Johannesburg (UJ) adopted mandatory vaccination as a policy for all prospective students this year.

UJ communicated late last year that all staff and students would have to declare their vaccination status before admission for the 2022 academic year.

“The UJ council at its meeting on 25 November 2021 resolved that all UJ campuses and facilities will be mandatory vaccination sites from 1 January 2022,” the university announced on December 6.