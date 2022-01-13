Arcadia residents discover body of a teenager

Arcadia residents discovered the body of a teenager in an alley in Esterhuizen Street on Thursday morning.

Reagen Goliath, 16, was found with severe injuries to his head.

Gqeberha police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the body was discovered at 6:20am on Thursday.

“It is alleged that his head was bashed with a stone.

“Circumstances relating to the teenager's demise and the suspects are still unknown at this stage.”

Naidoo said the deceased lived in Imbuia Street.

The police are investigating a case of murder.

HeraldLIVE