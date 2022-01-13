Africa CDC talking to Pfizer about importing Covid-19 treatment pill

Africa's top public health body is in talks with Pfizer about bringing in supplies of its antiviral Paxlovid treatment pills for Covid-19 to the continent, its director said on Thursday.

Paxlovid was nearly 90% effective in preventing hospitalisations and deaths, and data suggested it retains its effectiveness against Omicron, Pfizer has said.

“We are in discussions with Pfizer to see what can be done to make the drugs available and accessible on the continent, that is the Paxlovid drugs,” said John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control.

Governments around the world are scrambling to buy Paxlovid, while Merck's Molnupiravir has faced setbacks after disappointing trial data.

Nkengasong said obtaining supplies of Covid-19 drugs was one of three strategies for combating the pandemic in Africa in 2022, along with scaling up vaccinations and expanding testing.