‘We are ready for them’: Fikile Mbalula warns taxi relief fund scammers

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says the department is “ready” and will keep a watchful eye on scammers who apply for relief funding meant for qualifying taxi operators.

On Tuesday Mbalula outlined the implementation of the relief fund for taxi and e-hailing operators meant to ease the impact of lost income during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Requirements for funding include that applicants must be SA citizens or permanent citizens, must produce valid operating licences and must be registered taxpayers with the SA Revenue Service.

Mbalula said he wanted the money to reach the right people.