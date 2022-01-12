Water tariff hike sinks in council after heated debate
Attempts to increase water tariffs in Nelson Mandela Bay sunk at the council meeting on Monday when opposition parties pushed back against the proposed hike.
While it did not come down to a vote, mayor Eugene Johnson withdraw the proposal at the last minute as it appeared likely the coalition had not garnered enough support from 61 councillors...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.