WATCH LIVE | Zulu royal family court case continues
Lawyers representing Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu, who is seeking to be declared the only lawful wife of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini to inherit half his estate, want to amend their papers to ask for an order that his customary marriages to his other five wives be declared null and void.
The Pietermaritzburg high court is expected to rule on this on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.