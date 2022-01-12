Toothache delays Satan Defenders’ murder trial

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



While the state was hoping to finalise the murder trial of two alleged members of the Satan Defenders gang soon, the case was once again postponed, this time due to toothache.



On Wednesday, defence advocate Elsabet Theron, representing 22-year-old Charl White, told the high court in Gqeberha that he was in severe pain and struggled to focus due to a tooth abscess...