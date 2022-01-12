Toilet tender allegations a witch hunt, Mapu says

Suspended housing boss claims he is being used as a scapegoat

Premium By Siyamtanda Capa -

While Nelson Mandela Bay’s disciplinary board has recommended that action be taken against the municipality’s suspended housing boss for his involvement in the R24m tender for toilets, Mvuleni Mapu has hit back claiming he is being used as a scapegoat.



Mapu on Tuesday claimed that both the SIU and the Hawks were being used to tarnish his name as the issue was political, stemming from his application for the human settlements executive director post...