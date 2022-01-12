Still no closure for family of poisoned Motherwell children

I am still wondering why all this had to happen, says grieving mother of two victims

Premium By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

While there are still many questions surrounding the deaths of three Wells Estate children after allegedly eating noodles, for the Ngwedu family, the only question that matters is why.



In a home that used to resonate with laughter and joy, there are now only sadness and constant reminders of what the family lost...