Shooter opens fire at Soweto dump site, killing four guards and wounding three

The bodies of four security guards were found at a dumping site in Kliptown in Soweto, Gauteng police said.

Police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said the manager made the gruesome discovery on Tuesday.

All four had gunshot wounds to the head.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that a man in possession of a rifle and a handgun arrived at the dumping site entrance and, without a word, started shooting at the security guards posted at the gate and in the yard.

“It is not yet known how the suspect fled the scene,” Muridili said.

She said three more guards were rushed to hospital in a critical condition with serious gunshot wounds.

Cases of murder and attempted murder had been opened.

“The motive for the shooting will form part of the investigations by the provincial investigation unit.”

