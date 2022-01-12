Schools spin over more rotational classes
Move will lead to another year of disrupted teaching, say education role players
The Covid-19 pandemic continues to disrupt schooling in SA after it was announced on Tuesday that the rotational timetable would remain in place for many schools at the start of the academic year.
The move has been slammed by unions, parents and teachers, who say very little planning was done to avert another interrupted year...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.