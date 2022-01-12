Schools spin over more rotational classes

Move will lead to another year of disrupted teaching, say education role players

Premium By Lynn Spence and Roslyn Baatjies -

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to disrupt schooling in SA after it was announced on Tuesday that the rotational timetable would remain in place for many schools at the start of the academic year.



The move has been slammed by unions, parents and teachers, who say very little planning was done to avert another interrupted year...