LISTEN | What pass can we expect for the Matric Class of 2021?

In just over a week, the Matric Class of 2021 will receive their results.

But, will it be a good pass?

Education expert Prof Jonathan Jansen believes it is “madness” to expect good results with the constant learning disruptions pupils had to endure.

In this week’s segment of ‘Behind The Herald Headlines with Darren Mann’, we tackle this important topic, speaking to experts and the Eastern Cape education department.

Listen to the podcast: