‘He is not the oracle of truth’: Tito Mboweni takes shots at former president Kgalema Motlanthe

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has come out with guns blazing and has taken shots at former president and ANC NEC member Kgalema Motlanthe.

In an interview with JJ Tabane this week, Mboweni heavily criticised Motlanthe, saying he presents himself as a “high priest of political authenticity” when he is not.

Mboweni said he disagreed with Motlanthe’s statement that for the ANC to renew itself it must lose power and take a break.

He said Motlanthe was not the “oracle of truth”.

“I think he it a little bit too enthusiastic,” said Mboweni.

“Kgalema Motlanthe sometimes wants to present himself as a high priest of political authenticity when he is not. He is not the spiritual representative of the ANC. He needs to understand that himself. In fact, he needs to go to church and pray.”

Mboweni also took shots at ANC members, saying they need to understand why they are in the organisation.

“They are not there for tenders. They are there for a bigger purpose, and that purpose is to unify the people, build nonracialism and develop the country,” he said.