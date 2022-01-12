‘He is not the oracle of truth’: Tito Mboweni takes shots at former president Kgalema Motlanthe
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has come out with guns blazing and has taken shots at former president and ANC NEC member Kgalema Motlanthe.
In an interview with JJ Tabane this week, Mboweni heavily criticised Motlanthe, saying he presents himself as a “high priest of political authenticity” when he is not.
Mboweni said he disagreed with Motlanthe’s statement that for the ANC to renew itself it must lose power and take a break.
He said Motlanthe was not the “oracle of truth”.
“I think he it a little bit too enthusiastic,” said Mboweni.
“Kgalema Motlanthe sometimes wants to present himself as a high priest of political authenticity when he is not. He is not the spiritual representative of the ANC. He needs to understand that himself. In fact, he needs to go to church and pray.”
Mboweni also took shots at ANC members, saying they need to understand why they are in the organisation.
“They are not there for tenders. They are there for a bigger purpose, and that purpose is to unify the people, build nonracialism and develop the country,” he said.
Mboweni has previously expressed optimism about the ANC’s future.
He said there was time for the party to ensure it wins back the metros lost to the DA during last year’s local government elections.
Mboweni told ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe the ANC must win the metros in the next municipal elections, which take place every five years.
“We must win the metros next time. Five years to go. Organise. Mobilise. Develop the country. Movement forward,” he said.
