Gauteng’s 700 unplaced pupils will be sorted by month-end: Panyaza Lesufi

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says there are about 700 pupils who have not yet been placed in public schools across the province, a big improvement on last year.

“Last year almost 35,000 pupils were not placed. This year there are fewer than 700 who need to be placed,” Lesufi said on Wednesday when inland pupils returned to school.

He said the department managed to place the 35,000 pupils by the end of March last year.

Lesufi assured parents the 700 pupils would be placed by the end of January.

“The team are working to conclude the task. It is not because of a lack of planning or schools that pupils were not placed. We had hundreds of pupils who prefer to come to Gauteng to learn,” Lesufi said.

He said the province had received 32,000 new pupils from other provinces.