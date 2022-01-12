ANC staffer and former youth activist Pule Mlambo dies

A senior staffer in the office of the secretary-general at Luthuli House, Pule “Boutros” Mlambo, died on Monday at the age of 59 after a short illness.

The ANC’s national spokesperson Pule Mabe said Mlambo served the organisation at different levels, including being an underground operative of Umkhonto we Sizwe.

He was instrumental in the establishment of the Congress of SA Students (. He later became part of the Soweto Youth Congress which was part of the SA Youth Congress , an umbrella body of other progressive youth formations instrumental in the relaunching and rebuilding of the ANC Youth League in 1991 after the unbanning of political formations.

During the late 1980s, he was an organiser of the Soweto Civic Association and was elected its secretary in 1995.

Mlambo also served as a PR councillor in the Johannesburg metropolitan council and as regional secretary of the ANC in the Greater Johannesburg Region.

“In Comrade Pule Mlambo, the ANC has lost a disciplined and dependable cadre who went beyond the call of duty to ensure the movement fulfils its role of being the leader of society,” said Mabe.

Mlambo leaves his wife, Ausi Mapholo.

TimesLIVE