WATCH | Parliament fire suspect to go on hunger strike, says lawyer
A clean-shaven Zandile Mafe, who is accused of setting alight the National Assembly chambers on January 2, appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
An additional charge of terrorism was brought forward by the state.
During proceedings advocate Dali Mpofu, who is representing Mafe, said the accused would go on a hunger strike until his bail application was heard.
The case was postponed to February 11.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.