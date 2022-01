Two children among 10 people killed in taxi head-on collision

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

Ten people, including two children, died in a head-on collision between two taxis on the N2 near Makhanda on Sunday evening.



One of the taxis was travelling from Gqeberha to Mthatha with two occupants while the other was en route to Mossel Bay from Tsolo and was fully loaded...